"It was a special moment" - Rob Edwards reacts to Wolves' derby victory over Aston Villa

A tremendous Joao Gomes strike and a 98th minute Rodrigo Gomes second sent the home fans into raptures, as Edwards raced down the touchline to celebrate with the fans.

On the back of just their second Premier League win of the season, Edwards admits the performance and win is a huge highlight in his career.

"I understand that we have to perform for that (atmosphere) and obviously a win in a derby game, you're going to get a good atmosphere," Edwards said.

"I know it's two ways, but just keep backing the lads. The fans were amazing tonight and backed the players.

"When Villa had their periods, they were brilliant for us and made a lot of noise and backed us.

"At the end, that was incredible. It was a special moment in a really difficult season.

"It's nice to be able to show some emotion and build that connection that we're desperate to do.