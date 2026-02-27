How the new Netflix style Premier League streaming service will impact clubs

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has revealed that a direct to viewer streaming services is being launched.

The plan is to launch their own 'Premflix' streaming channel - which will signal a huge overhaul of how TV rights are handed out for top flight matches.

The Premier League is starting the new project by launching a streaming service with StarHub in Singapore - that will act as a pilot for the Premier League + channel, which will show 380 games as well as magazine content from next season.

But how will the deal look when it is rolled out in England - and how will it impact clubs?

One of the big talking points to come from the announcement is whether the Premier League will move to scrap the 3pm blackout. As per rules, games that take place at 3pm cannot be broadcast in England, but foreign deals are exempt.

According to reports, Premier League insiders have said there are no immediate plans to scrap the 3pm blackout - but it could be ditched after the next TV deal in 2029.

And what has been said? Masters, talking at the FT Live Business of Football Summit, said: "For the first time, we’re going direct-to-consumer in Singapore. It’s a very long, considered process, carefully chosen. We have a six-year agreement with StarHub, one of the two providers out there. So from next season onwards, Premier League + – rather than Premflix – finally, it’s going to happen.

“It’s the first time the Premier League is going to have its own customers. It’s going to have to deal with promotion, pricing, churn, distribution, all of those things. We’re looking to build a business. We’re also looking to learn, to see how that might be replicable around the world.

“We’ve now taken control of our content. It allows us to look differently in the future, and it may become a business centre in its own right, but I think it does make all of those different options we have in front of us more easy to execute.”

Will clubs be set for more money? At this stage, it is difficult to say whether it will lead to an increase in how much of the pie clubs get. Currently the deal is worth a whopping £6.7 billion.