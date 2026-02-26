Wolves boss hails 'brilliant' Aston Villa as he eyes derby success

In what has been a dreadful season that will end in relegation, Wolves have the chance to give their supporters a memorable moment by halting Villa's charge at the other end of the table.

Edwards, who came through at Villa in his playing days, has hailed their impressive squad and manager Unai Emery, but hopes his players will help create a fierce Molineux atmosphere.

“Villa are obviously a brilliant team, with an amazing manager, and they’ve got a real clear way of playing," Edwards said.

"We know big elements of what the game is going to look like and what we’re going to need to do to make sure that we’re competitive in the game.

“But we’ll also respect that it’s a midlands derby as well, and there needs to be a lot of passion on show. To not be too robotic, it needs to look like it matters to us, and tomorrow, we need to try and make it feel like the second half in the last game at home against Arsenal, where we’re up against the top team, and the energy around the place was brilliant. I get that comes from our performance, and we’re going to need to try and bring that from the beginning.

“Unai Emery, his staff, his team, are extremely good, and they’ll look to try and get the best out of their players, but they’ve still got a very clear way of playing."

Edwards has come under some pressure from fans of late, although in the stadiums they have maintained support for the team.

He now hopes to reward them with a night to remember on derby day.

Edwards added: “The supporters have been amazing this year, considering how difficult it’s been. I know the players have got to produce, we’ve got to produce, but all I want is for the supporters to keep backing the team, because we’re going to need them.

“These next three games, they’re not difficult for anyone to get up for, especially this one tomorrow night, so there’ll be a great energy around the place, I’m sure. A night game under the lights at Molineux against Aston Villa is obviously really exciting, but we need to bring our best, and then I know the supporters will be right behind the lads as well.”