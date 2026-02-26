Hot-shot Harris stars for Dawley Town

Hot-shot Harris plundered a hat-trick to help fire Town to a 5-1 success at home to Whitchurch Alport 1946.

James Bennett-Tindall and Dyerel Graham-Hoof joined Harris on the scoresheet as The Jockeys moved to within six points of Premier Division leaders Church Stretton Town, with a game in hand.

Prees United's Harry Clayton was another player celebrating a treble.

Clayton's blitz tipped an entertaining clash with NC United in Prees' favour as they ran out 5-3 winners. Daniel Parker added the hosts' other two goals.

The only other top flight clash to beat the weather saw Shifnal Town FC 1964 win 2-0 at Wem Town.

An impressive first-half display saw Division One leaders Ercall Rangers to victory at SAHA FC.

Rangers triumphed 3-0 with all the goals coming in the opening 45 minutes. The victory left Rangers five points clear of second-placed Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development - and with three games in hand.

The Shrewsbury lads enjoyed a comfortable afternoon out as they eased to a 6-1 win at home to third-placed Brown Clee.

Substitute Jesse Byron scored twice for the hosts with Kristian Bate, Robbie Beamond, Daniel Churm and Connor Davies also on target.

Charlie Warren produced the individual performance of the day as Mereside Rangers hit the goal trail against visiting Wem Town Colts.

Sharp-shooter Warren hit the back of the net six times in his side's 9-1 victory. William Twyford, Jordan Davies and Daniel Simpson added Rangers' other goals. Jack Wilson grabbed a consolation effort for Wem.

Ercall 1975 and FC Nations Development shared six goals and the points at Oakengates Leisure Centre.

Aaron Protheroe struck twice and Daniel James once for Ercall with Cosmin Ghita, Hayden Norry and Ruby Muneka replying for the visitors.

Shawbury United Development and Ercall Aces battled out a goalless draw.

St Martins and Allscott Heath Reserves also had to be content with a point each following a 2-2 draw.

All the goals came in the second half. Cameron Relf fired St Martins in front on 55 minutes with Asa Dean leveling the scores four minutes later.

Michael Whitter struck to put the hosts in front with 65 minutes on the clock, but Callum Higginson earned Allscott a point when he netted nine minutes from full time.

