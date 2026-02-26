"He's been going through it" - Rob Edwards reveals reason for Wolves defender's lack of minutes

The defender has only played twice so far in 2026, with 90 minutes against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup and just 45 minutes against Chelsea when he was brought off at half-time earlier this month.

Before that, he started and played the full game as Wolves earned a point at Old Trafford, in a game where Doherty played at the heart of the back three.

The Irishman, who has made just 13 appearances this season, did not play for six weeks earlier in the season after suffering a knee injury and Edwards admits he is still feeling the effects of it.

"Doherty's an interesting one, he's still been feeling a bit of pain, so he's been going through it for us as well and making sure that he's been available," Edwards said when asked about Doherty's lack of minutes.