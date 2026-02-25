Will West Brom stick with James Morrison or go for a third permanent manager of the season after Eric Ramsay sacking?

The Baggies boss, winless in nine games since taking over from Ryan Mason - was already walking on thin ice.

The news was delivered in a short four line statement - with Ramsay and assistant boss Dennis Lawrence relieved of their duties.

It brought to an end a turbulent 44 day spell in charge - with the head coach unable to address Albion's slide down the table.

In a statement, the club said: "West Bromwich Albion have parted company with men’s first team Head Coach Eric Ramsay.

"Assistant Head Coach Dennis Lawrence has also departed The Hawthorns.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Eric and Dennis and wishes them well for the future.

"First Team Coach James Morrison will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis."

James Morrison will take charge on an interim basis (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Where does it leave Albion now? The statement has left the door ajar for a potential replacement for Ramsay, who would be a third permanent appointment of the season and a fourth in 12 months.

The club have stated Morrison will take charge of the side on an interim basis - but haven't said whether that will run until the end of the campaign with a dozen games left of the season.

It remains to be seen which direction the club will now go in - and more clarity will no doubt arrive in the coming days.

No doubt the same old names will crop up, such as Sean Dyche given he is out of work. Elsewhere, there has been talk for Slaven Bilic, the former promotion winning Baggies boss who was recently linked to the Blackburn Rovers job.