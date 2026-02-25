Since the Spaniard left in Christmas 2024 - Albion have gone through three permanent managers - and may appoint a fourth in the coming days.

The comedy of errors will be scrutinised over the next few weeks - and maybe beyond if Albion fail to survive in the Championship.

But when did the downfall begin and how has it gone so badly wrong?

It is an open question and purely down to opinion - but for me it began on April 21, 2025. The date? The day the club sacked Tony Mowbray.

Having failed to bring in Raphael Wicky, Albion went for Mowbray - and emotional appointment to galvanise the fanbase and the club. It was also a smart appointment - a classy operator who has put together top drawer Championship outfits on more than one occasion.

There was some good and bad in Mowbray's time in charge - as he tried to put his stamp on Albion.