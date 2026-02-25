Fan column: Criticism can go both ways at Wolves

When you’ve nothing to say the best thing is to say nothing. In hindsight, Rob Edwards might now regret not biting his tongue after criticising his own supporters after the Arsenal match.

He left himself exposed to the glaringly obvious retort that one solitary league win since his arrival wouldn’t facilitate us turning cartwheels. We’ve been let down on an industrial scale, taken for granted, faced with inflation-busting price hikes and delivered a product vying to be amongst the worst ever produced at this level.

Asking for more patience and understanding might just have been a touch intemperate. But he was irritated with some justification. I’ve expressed my dislike for fans barracking their own players on this platform before.