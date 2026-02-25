Craig earns praise following his return to AFC Telford United

Wilkin thrust Craig straight into his starting XI for Tuesday night's goalless draw at Oxford City after announcing the signing just an hour before kick-off.

Craig, who had had a short spell on loan with the Bucks from Shrewsbury Town during the 2022/23 season, has agreed a deal with the National North play-off hopefuls after his release from Cymru Premier side The New Saints.

With Ammar Dyer’s minutes on the field being managed to avoid injury, Jordan Cranston serving a suspension, and David Solademi facing a longer lay-off with a knee problem, Craig’s arrival will add some defensive depth.

And Wilkin was full of praise for how Craig performed on his ‘second debut’ for the Bucks.

“Yeah, he's done brilliantly,” said Wilkin. “We got international clearance sorted. We thought it would have been done last week, but it can sometimes be a little bit protracted.

"It's not been too bad in Kade's instance, and yeah, he's done really well, and had a really solid game there for us on an unfavoured side.

“We’re pretty fortunate that we got him over the line and available, so, hopefully, he comes and thrives on his football and shows the player that we know he can be.”