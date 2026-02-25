Bylet refusing to give up the chase in Allscott Heath Winter League - bowls round-up

They reeled off their fourth successive 20-point maximum victory on Monday night on the artificial green to go top of the table by 12 before the reigning champions play their game in hand on Friday.

Allscott Avengers are also close to securing a top three spot in the final table come the league presentation night on Friday, March27.

A 15-14 win over Unison was followed by a 20-point haul three days later on Sunday against Monkmoor – with 21-8 cards from Chris Taylor and Chris Hayward in the four singles fixture – taking them temporarily up into second place.

Telford Ladies Afternoon League

Officers of the Telford Ladies Afternoon League are hoping the increased interest in the women’s game in the new town has a trickle down effect.

The AGM of the six-a-side Monday afternoon league is tonight at Bowring BC in Wellington (7.30pm) with secretary and fixture secretary Carol Faulkner keeping her fingers crossed.

With both Bowring and near neighbours Sir John Bayley launching second teams in the Shrewsbury Ladies League in the evenings, Faulkner hopes the league may be able to add to last season’s two divisions of nine.

Bowring, having won promotion as winners of the second division in 2023, were crowned first-time champions last year, but it was Pauline Wilson of runners-up Bridgnorth Gold who topped the top flight averages.

Tanners Shropshire League



Clubs that hope to go up in the world of the Tanners Shropshire Bowling League will be staying put if planned changes are approved.

The Shrewsbury-based league had two big divisions catering for 31 teams on Friday nights last year, but the amount of fixtures caused problems for some clubs.

A management committee recommendation for three smaller divisions this coming season will be voted on at the league’s AGM on Thursday, February 26, at Old Shrewsbury BC – with big consequences.

“This would mean that four teams will be relegated from last season’s first division and no teams will be promoted,” said a league spokesperson.

“The reason for this recommendation is that several clubs struggled with the extra midweek fixtures in 2025.

“In view of the number of teams being relegated/not promoted in relation to the first division, the management committee are recommending that the new second division also become 12-a-side with the third division staying 10-a-side.”