Boss Wilkin frustrated as AFC Telford draw a blank

The Bucks were keen to boost their National North play-off push, but came up short in front of goal on a frustrating evening.

It was the first scoreless game this season for Wilkin's side, and an injury-time red card for captain Alex Fletcher added to the sense of frustration.

“Yeah, I think there's plenty of disappointment throughout the group within the changing room," said Wilkin.

"We've dominated the ball, but on the few occasions we get to really good areas in front of goal, we haven't worked the goalkeeper well enough and perhaps haven't done enough at the sharp end of the field to take the three points, clearly.

“There’s plenty of effort. I think our play from the back through midfield was decent enough. We had to work hard for the few chances we've had, and probably when we got in those crucial moments, we've made the wrong decision.”

The Bucks worked hard, but were matched by opponents whose focus appeared to be negating Wilkin’s side rather than creating their own opportunities.

Oxford were sitting in 21st place as the game kicked off, but Wilkin wasn’t fooled by their league position and knew that they’d prove challenging, especially on the MGroup Stadium’s artificial surface.

"We've been a little bit tepid in front of goal, and yeah, we've got to do better when those moments come along, however few there may have been," said the Bucks boss.

“We've not joined it up, we've not made the goalkeeper make a save, and consequently, we don't score.

"As you go deeper into the game, then clearly they can have moments on the counter where they might go and take all three points away from it.

"That's a positive, that we've kept a clean sheet, because you're always on that knife-edge and pushing to try and win the game, so that is a positive.”

The Bucks’ first-half goal attempts were largely from long-range, Jimmy Armson and Remi Walker, twice, firing efforts too high to tax Hoops’ keeper Max Metcalfe.

Their second-half play got them into some more threatening positions, but Matty Stenson was denied as he dallied, allowing a defender to nudge the ball away.

Jamie Meddows then chose to unselfishly square the ball to Stenson rather than shoot, a moment the striker perhaps didn’t expect and couldn’t execute.

Wilkin was slightly rueful but not downcast by the result, which maintained the Bucks in ninth position in the National League North.

“I think that the lads have been brilliant for us, and when it doesn't quite happen, everyone feels disappointment," he added.

"The way we managed the ball, we certainly merited winning the game. It would have been disappointing and totally unfair if we hadn't taken something from the game, but sometimes that's how it unfolds.”

Oxford did open up and push for the extra points in the final quarter of an hour, although an offside flag denied Josh Parker what he felt might be the winning goal.

The late action also saw Fletcher pick up two yellow cards less than five minutes apart, both for challenges to stop counter-attacks developing, while Oxford skipper Josh Ashby also saw red after two bookings, one of which was for simulation.