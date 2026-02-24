Wolves wonderkid Mateus Mane set for international tussle after breakthrough campaign

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene at Molineux this season - having been thrown into first team action under Rob Edwards over the festive period.

Mane has been earning a number of plaudits having been a shining light in a bad season for Wolves - with the club slipping towards relegation.

And it he looks likely to be at the centre of a battle for his services on the international stage.

Mane was born in Portugal and moved to England in 2016 - where he went on to join Rochdale before being picked up by Wolves.

He has been called up for Portugal and England under 18s - and has opted to turn out for the Three Lions, bagging himself eight caps since making his debut.

But as his stock rises there is now set to be a battle for who Mane could represent on the senior international stage.

According to reports, the Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca is an admirer of Mane and is hopeful of convincing him to play for Portugal.

Reports have also stated that no decision has been made over who Mane will turn out for in the future - with the Wolves youngster keen to focus on his club form.

His breakthrough season came after Mane signed his first professional contract back in the summer.

Talks began before the end of the 2024/25 season with the 17-year-old and the deal was then agreed in July.

It is understood Mane turned down interest from other Premier League clubs, while some European sides were also monitoring him.