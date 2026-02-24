West Brom youngster on second loan spell of season continuing to star in League Two relegation battle

Cole Deeming was a part of the pre-season campaign for Albion - before being sent out on his first senior loan to Truro City.

He played a handful of games with the non-league club - before Albion wanted to see how he would get on higher up the footballing ladder.

So late in January, the 19-year-old was thrust into League Two action with struggling Cheltenham Town - who were looking to preserve their EFL status.

And it seems that Deeming has had no problems at all in adapting to life in the Football League.

The midfielder has made five appearances for the Robins so far - with three starts and two substitute appearances.

And on Saturday he played a big hand in Steve Cotterill's side causing an upset against Salford City.

Skipper Cole Deeming cracked the crossbar with a fine late free-kick. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

His side twice came from behind - and Deeming arrived from the bench in the 82nd minute to set up George Miller for a 90th minute winner.

It has been an impressive campaign so far for the Albion youngster, who comes from Halesowen and is a boyhood Baggies fan.

It all started in the summer when he signed a new and improved contract to keep him at the club until June 2027.

It came after Deeming was named on the bench for the first team - and speaking at the time the midfielder was delighted with the faith Albion had put in him.

He said: “I’ve been here since the age of six, so getting a new deal and the club putting their faith in me and giving me a platform to perform is massive. I’m delighted.

“I really enjoyed being around the first-team squad during pre-season. I was really grateful for the opportunity. It’s been intense but it’s only going to make me a better player.

“Being around the senior lads, you can learn a lot from them. Hopefully I can rise to their level.

“It was a big thing being on the bench in the Championship last weekend. That was massive for me and my family, and a really proud moment.”