West Brom make Eric Ramsay decision as head coach axed after 44 days and nine winless games

Ramsay was only appointed just over six weeks ago - replacing Ryan Mason.

But he failed to address Albion's slide down the table and went winless in the nine games he had in charge.

After Albion's 1-1 draw with Charlton on Tuesday - Albion were booed off and just over 90 minutes after the end of the game Ramsay was relieved of his duties.

Albion confirmed the sacking in a short statement with assistant boss Dennis Lawrence also departing.

The club also stated James Morrison has been handed the role on an interim basis.

The statement read: "West Bromwich Albion have parted company with men’s first team Head Coach Eric Ramsay.

"Assistant Head Coach Dennis Lawrence has also departed The Hawthorns.

Owner and chairman Shilen Patel, left, with Eric Ramsay just 44 days ago. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Eric and Dennis and wishes them well for the future.

"First Team Coach James Morrison will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis."

Albion were 18th and seven points clear of the drop zone when Ramsay was appointed last month. He departs three places lower in the reckoning having taken four points from a possible 24.

Ramsay and his No.2 Lawrence met with Albion owner and chairman Shilen Patel in the boardroom at The Hawthorns immediately after holding his post-match press conference.

A meeting lasted the best part of half an hour where Patel delivered the news to the duo.

Ramsay's departure comes just 44 days after his appointment on a two-and-a-half year contract. He is the second head coach to be dismissed at The Hawthorns this season.

His spell is the shortage spell of any permanent manager or head coach in Albion's history.

James Morrison, left, has been placed in temporary charge following Ramsay's dismissal. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The 34-year-old, appointed from Minnesota United a little over six weeks ago, leaves without managing a victory in the wake of Tuesday night's 1-1 draw against fellow lowly side Charlton.

He leaves the Baggies just one place and point outside the Championship relegation places as Albion fight against dropping to the third tier for the first time in more than 30 years.

Former midfielder Morrison, who is first-team coach, has been placed in temporary charge for the second time this season.

He held the role for one game in between Mason's dismissal and the appointment of Ramsay last month, for the FA Cup penalty shootout success at Swansea City.