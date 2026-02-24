'We missed him' - AFC Telford boss' reflection on returning goal hero after spirited draw

Striker George, 23, netted his eighth goal of the season to make it 2-2 three minutes from time at high-flying Shields on Saturday to earn his side a battling point.

The former Birmingham City youngster had spent two months sidelined with a knee injury and his absent has been felt amid the Bucks' forward ranks.

George had not spent much time in training with his colleagues, instead focusing on strength and conditioning work, but made his mark in the Shields' penalty area in Tyneside.

“He's not had a great deal of training time with us, to be honest," Wilkin said of the frontman.

"He's done a lot of conditioning work and what have you, but not a lot of grass time where he can move the ball and see exactly where he's at.

"He's a little bit tentative, but I trust in Adan. He's been good in moments, he's found us goals and he's found us another one there today and I'm delighted for him.

"I think he got two against Buxton, didn't he? And then obviously he's had that period of injury, so hopefully his confidence is there and hopefully he keeps pushing forward with us.

"He's a big player for us. We missed him.”

George's late intervention was a timely one as the Bucks made do without talisman frontman Matty Stenson, who served the second of a two-match suspension but returns to the fold for Tuesday night's trip to lowly Oxford City in National League North.

Wilkin's Bucks are hamstrung and also missed key duo Khanya Leshabela and Ammar Dyer in the north east. The midfielder and right-back have been key men for Telford this term.

Defender David Solademi was forced off with an injury after half hour with the scoreline goalless.