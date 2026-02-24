"There were big strides forward" - Wolves boss taking some positives from defeat

Wolves controlled the first half at Selhurst Park, before Tolu Arokodare missed a penalty, Ladislav Krejci was sent off and a late Palace winner saw Wolves fall to their 20th defeat in 28 Premier League games this season.

Edwards' side were particularly effective in midfield and although the head coach says there is room for improvement, he was pleased with the progression regarding the team display.

He said: "With the ball, I thought we were excellent. If I could be a little bit critical, once we broke through them a few times, I just wanted to try and create a little bit more in those moments, once we got behind them and broke their midfield line, which we did a few times.

"There were big strides forward in terms of performance."

However, Edwards was visibly annoyed after the game at how his team managed to lose in the capital.