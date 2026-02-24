The Ryan Mason Achilles heel returns to end Eric Ramsay's stint: West Brom talking points as head coach sacked following Charlton defeat

After George Campbell headed them in front - Albion should have buried the game with Josh Maja and Isaac Price having chances to put them out of sight.

They didn't and Lyndon Dykes netted an equaliser, with Charlton's only chance of the game.

Late on Mikey Johnston and Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba had chances to win it but Albion were left frustrated. Jonny Drury looked at some key talking points to come from the game:

Molumby change worked

Team news brought around the news Jayson Molumby had been moved into an advanced number ten role.

Many were bemused by the decision - but surprisingly it seemed to work and Molumby was the star man for Albion.

He led from the front, was all over the final third of the pitch and it looked to be a good move from Ramsay.