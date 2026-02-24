The players who could benefit from Wolves' relegation from the Premier League

Rob Edwards has put some fight back into Wolves - and they look likely to surpass Derby County's record low Premier League points total.

But they are certain to be playing Championship football next season.

On the latest episode of the E&S Wolves podcast - Jonny Drury and Liam Keen discuss the players who could potentially benefit from Wolves dropping out of the top flight.

And why Edwards could turn to the club's academy when it comes to building a side for the second tier.