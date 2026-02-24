Biggest field of runners yet expected for the Rhayader round the Lakes Races 2026

Runners pass through Rhayader town centre. Images by Tremio, Builth Wells

Some of the stunning scenery facing runners as they tackle the races

Still entirely volunteer run, the epic 30km and 10km road races are now in their 42nd year.

2026 sees the biggest field of runners yet with 800 entries to the 30km and 200 to the 10km races.

Entries opened on October 1 2025 and sold out in just 27 days!

Runners come from all over Great Britain, females represent 63% of 10km entrants and 36% of 30km entrants and many clubs send large contingents of runners including Builth and District Running Club, Croft Ambrey, Malvern Joggers, Wye Valley Runners and Maldwyn Harriers.

Runners will be hoping to beat the course records. In the 30km the record is held by Adam Whittaker of CDF runners from Cardiff in 1.49.45 and the female record is held by Ceri Merwood also of CDF Runners from Cardiff in 2.01.28.

The 10km record for males is held by Luke Vine from Tipton Harriers in 33.13 and the female record is held by Amie Williams also of Tipton Harriers in 39.09

The races are held on Saturday to help support the town businesses; organisers will again be having spaces at the Smithfield for local traders to set up stalls.

Companies like A Taste of Radnor, M+S Woodfired Pizzas and Narrative Coffee will be feeding and watering the runners, spectators and marshals and Hafod Hardware will be making another iconic race print for race fans to purchase.

Runners will be supported by Rhayader Guides providing a bag drop in the Leisure Centre, Sports Massage will be available from Francine Powell and Lauren Rees of LVR Core Fitness.

A spokesperson said: “It’s great to see that 19% of our entrants, 189 runners often plus their partner, say they will be staying the weekend of the event and a further 1%, 11, plan to stay longer; thus more businesses in the area are supported by our event.”