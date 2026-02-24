Oxford City 0 AFC Telford United 0: Bucks fire a blank, but still close the gap on rivals

The ​Bucks – who gave a debut to Kade Craig, snapped up ahead of kick-off – were unable to find a way past their relegation-threatened hosts.

However, defeats for Scarborough and Macclesfield meant they closed the gap on two of the three sides immediately above them.

Craig – who recently left Cymru Premier leaders The New Saints – went straight into the side with David Solademi out injured and Jordan Cranston suspended.

The left-sided defender returns to the Seah Stadium, having spent a short time on loan from Shrewsbury Town in 2022/23 before a dislocated shoulder cut that short.

Telford could not find a way through to bolster their play-off push, despite being able to recall record goalscorer Matty Stenson following suspension.

Bucks remain ninth, still two points off the top seven, but a point closer to Macclesfield - beaten 4-1 at home by AFC Fylde - and Scarborough - 2-1 losers at Alfreton Town.

However, Darlington leapt up from eighth to sixth with a 2-1 victory at Curzon Ashton.