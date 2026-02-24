Liverpool ticket allocation for FA Cup clash confirmed as Wolves eye upset and place in last eight

On Tuesday, the Reds will head to Wolves for a league clash - as they look to keep their title hopes alive.

And then on Friday, they are set to make the trip again, this time for the fifth round of the FA Cup - as both clubs eye a place in the last eight of the competition.

The tie will be televised live - and Liverpool fans eager to get to the game have now learned how many tickets the club have been given for the clash.

In the FA Cup ticket allocations can vary compared to the league - and the Reds could potentially be backed by up just under 5,000 fans for the cup clash.

Liverpool have announced that they have been handed an allocation of 4.812 for the clash - with tickets for the game set to go on sale.