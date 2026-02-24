Eric Ramsay's nine game stint breaks West Brom managerial record - moving ahead of Tony Mowbray and Pepe Mel

After returning to Albion back in January last year, Mowbray was given just 17 games in charge of the club as the Baggies slipped out of the play-off picture.

The 2007/08 Championship title winning manager oversaw five wins, five draw and seven defeats during his short three month stay at The Hawthorns.

Since then, Ryan Mason came in as a permanent successor but he lasted only 27 games.

The man who then came in to replace him has now broke the record for the shortest ever stint in charge of the club as a permanent manager.

Eric Ramsay only arrived at Albion back in January - but six weeks after he took over from Mason he has now gone.

His dreadful run of results saw Albion pick up just four draws from nine games in all competitions - with his final game against Charlton, which ended in a 1-1 draw, bringing an end to a short, nine game stint.

In terms of the history books it is the shortest spell a manager has had in charge of Albion on a permanent basis - moving ahead of both Pepe Mel and Mowbray, who were both equal on 17.

Mel, who served as Baggies boss between January 2014 and May 2014, took charge of only 17 games and picked up only three wins during his time as Albion manager.

In the club's recent history, they are followed by the likes of Alan Irvine, who was given 22 games in charge and Alan Pardew, who was sacked 21 games into a disastrous run of results in the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce spent 26 games in the hot seat at Albion before leaving the club back in the summer of 2021.

Looking further back in the history books, Nobby Stiles departed the club after just 21 games in charge of Albion, while former striker Ronnie Allen's first stint in charge came to an end after 22 games.