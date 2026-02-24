Dave Edwards: Two big moments denied Wolves a deserved result

The performance was looking that way, they definitely could have won it but they definitely shouldn't have lost the game to Crystal Palace.

A frustrating afternoon, a game dictated by two huge moments that shaped the outcome. Wolves were on the wrong side of those two big moments, with the penalty miss and the red card.

Rob Edwards will feel disappointment because Wolves were excellent in the first half. They managed the game extremely well, with the atmosphere playing a big part in a poor first half from Palace.

There's a strained relationship between the home fans and Oliver Glasner and they weren't looking very confident. Wolves really took advantage with control in that first half, especially in the midfield area.

Andre was brilliant again on and off the ball. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde had a terrific game as well and Wolves looked like the dominating force and that was rewarded with the first big moment of the match being the penalty.