AFC Telford United unveil new defender for trip to Oxford City

Craig - who recently left Cymru Premier leaders The New Saints - goes straight into the side with David Solademi out injured and Jordan Cranston suspended.

The left-sided defender returns to the Seah Stadium, having spent a short time on loan from Shrewsbury during the 2022/23 season before a dislocated shoulder cut that short.

He left Salop at the end of that season, going on to sign with Solihull Moors - where he made 30 appearances across two years and also had a loan spell at Brackley Town under now Shrewsbury boss Gavin Cowan.

Craig signed for The New Saints last summer, but has now departed Park Hall, allowing him to join the Bucks as a free agent.