Wolves Fans' Verdict v Crystal Palace: A defeat of Wolves' own making

John Lalley

Surely this was the best opportunity for Wolves to break their duck on their travels.

Palace with no home win since early November, confused by their manager’s intentions, restricted by a pile of injuries and a lack of direction. But we blew it and infuriatingly contributed to our own downfall.

After surviving Mosquera’s early clanger and then being rescued by the woodwork, Wolves without being in any way expansive at least achieved parity against an uninspired Palace outfit.

To shun the opportunity to nudge ahead was hugely frustrating. Tchatchoua’s excellent midfield challenge set up Mane to cleverly buy the penalty for Arokodare to redeem himself having already spurned a clear opportunity with a misplaced header. But his body language was negative, the short run-up unconvincing and the connection and direction of the shot wholly inadequate.

Our principal striker appearing not to relish the responsibility one iota; Palace there for the taking. Wolves remained defensively sound and the match appeared set for stalemate until the crackpot dismissal of Krejci who prior to his demise had been imperiously assured.

We had to be aggrieved considering that the already cautioned Will Hughes had been spared retribution after a second tackle worthy of a caution. Harsh on Krejci but Wolves did well to retain their shape despite the numerical discrepancy.