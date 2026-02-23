"We have to learn" - Wolves striker backs team to recover from latest loss

Ladislav Krejci's red card followed Tolu Arokodare's penalty miss, before Evann Guessand won it for Palace late on in a performance where Wolves could easily have walked away with all three points themselves.

Armstrong, disappointed at how the game got away from Wolves, feels they can bounce back from disappointment with important fixtures to come.

"In the first half we were very good, cut through them quite a lot and had a few chances," the forward said.

"Emotions are high at the minute, but in the second half going down to 10 men is always tough in this league and the goal was probably our fault, we could have done better. It's a tough one to take.

"It's moments in games, there were big moments and chances to score with the penalty and when we go down to 10 men, it doesn't help.

"In this league, no matter what team you play against, if you go down to 10 men it's always going to be tough.

"Maybe we could have seen it out a little bit better, but it was always going to be tough."

On Krejci's second yellow card for kicking the ball away, Armstrong added: "I didn't see it personally, I'll have to look back at it, but I guess it was emotion for giving away the throw-in and then kicking the ball away.

"When you're on a yellow card you can't do that, but we'll get together as a group and we have to move on from it, learn from our mistakes.

"In the first half we were outstanding and there were chances there to kill them and we didn't quite do that.

"We have to look at that and be a lot better.

"We have to learn from our mistakes, go again, pick each other up and go again."

Wolves next host Aston Villa at Molineux in a West Midlands derby on Friday night, before a Premier League and FA Cup double header against Liverpool.

Both Armstrong and Jackson Tchatchoua expressed the same sentiment after the defeat to Palace, insisting that the squad will remain united, despite tasting defeat in the capital.

"It's very difficult because we had the match in the end, but something changed it," Tchatchoua said.

"We missed the penalty in the first half and then the red card, it's difficult after to be in the match.

"He (Arokodare) missed but it can happen, everybody can miss.

"After that we were still in the match, but after the red card it's more difficult because with one man less it's more difficult to attack and be connected together.

"He knows, he was a little bit frustrated, but after that it's more difficult for the team.

"The team will be together and connected until the end of the season.

"We play for each other, for the family, for the club and play every match at 100 per cent."