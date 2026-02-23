Snooker's Chinese world champion Zhao Xintong reigns in Telford with Players Championship glory

Xintong triumphed 10-7 to cap an exciting week of action at the Telford International Centre - and sealed the trophy with three incredible breaks including two centuries.

The world champion made it back-to-back triumphs having won the World Grand Prix in Hong Kong earlier in February.

Xintong, 28, is snooker's most exciting talent and wowed fans while delivering on his precocious ability to take the showpiece away from veteran star Higgins, who was level in a tight final at 7-7.

'The Cyclone' has been tipped to break the 'Crucible Curse' and successfully defend his world championship crown in Sheffield in April and May.

"I still can't believe it," Xintong said. "To win in Hong Kong and then be back to Telford to win again in the championship - this happened in a dream. I can't believe that!

"I just want to play the best snooker. This week I played not really good (at times) but tonight in the last three frames I played very nice frames, so I am really happy.

"Our Chinese people really respect John, Ronnie (O'Sullivan) and Mark (Williams), they are 50 years old and can beat everyone in the world. I'm really the lucky one.

Zhao Xintong shows off his Players Championship title after bagging his latest silverware in Telford on Sunday night. Pic: WST

"I don't really think a lot, I just want to enjoy snooker, enjoy the table and enjoy lots of fans being here to watch me play snooker."

Xintong sealed victory in the third Telford edition of the Players Championship with effortless breaks of 104, 126 and 92.

The Chinese is hunting to become the first player to win all three 'Players Series' events when he competes in the Tour Championship in Manchester, beginning in late March.

The triumph was Xintong's fifth ranking event success and he is the first player to win two titles in what has been a wide-open World Snooker Tour campaign.

Four-time world champion Higgins, 51, became the second-oldest player to reach a ranking final after Rex Williams, who was 53.

Zhao Xintong addresses the Telford crowd after his stunning success. Pic: WST

Runner-up John Higgins kept it tight in the final until 7-7 but Zhao Xintong raced away late on to win 10-7. Pic: WST

Higgins said: "My dad always says he was lucky to see people like (football stars) George Best, Jimmy Johnstone and I'm sure my kids are lucky they've watched someone like Xintong, because he is a genius, an absolute genius.

"I couldn't pot the long balls and you know if you don't he's going to get them and punish you. The last three frames were a joy to watch even on the receiving end.

"I think he'll be the man to beat at the World Championship this year, I really do."