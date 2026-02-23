Police launch investigation after racial abuse of Wolves striker - and three other Premier League incidents

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare was one of four Premier League players who were the subject of online racial abuse.

It came after Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri and Chelsea's Wesley Fofana both received racial abuse on Saturday.

And after Arokodare was targeted, it emerged that Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle was also sent racist abuse on social media.

The striker and Wolves put out a statement on Sunday - condemning the abuse and now it has been confirmed the UK Football Policing Unit has launched a 'number of investigations' after four separate reports.

Chief constable Mark Roberts, head of the UKFPU said: "There is absolutely no place for racial abuse, either online or in person, and anyone who believes they can hide behind their keyboards should think again.

"The UKFPU condemns this abhorrent behaviour and we will ensure that, through our dedicated team of officers, we do everything possible to identify those responsible and bring them to justice."

It came as a spokesman for Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer described the abuse as 'abhorrent'.

It read: "The Prime Minister has supported footballers before who have had the courage to come forward and call out discrimination and racism and this is no different.

"Premier League clubs have said they want to work with social media sites, including Meta, the Premier League and the police to identify those responsible.

"And Meta has said that it will continue to work to protect people from abuse. Ministers will be holding them to account to ensure it happens."