Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Crystal Palace after defeat in the capital

Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following defeat to Crystal Palace.

By Liam Keen
Published

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper did little wrong and actually had little to do on the day, despite the defeat.

Quiet: 6

Jackson Tchatchoua

It was one of Tchatchoua's more solid displays, as he offered an attacking threat and made few errors. He could have done better in the build-up to the winner, however.

Solid: 6

Yerson Mosquera

Steady and battling, Mosquera did his job without any thrills or spills. Not a vintage performance, but pragmatic.

Pragmatic: 6

Santi Bueno

S.Bueno made plenty of good tackles and blocks and worked hard to secure Wolves a point, and was unfortunate not to.

Fighter: 6