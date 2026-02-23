Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Crystal Palace after defeat in the capital

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper did little wrong and actually had little to do on the day, despite the defeat.

Quiet: 6

Jackson Tchatchoua

It was one of Tchatchoua's more solid displays, as he offered an attacking threat and made few errors. He could have done better in the build-up to the winner, however.

Solid: 6

Yerson Mosquera

Steady and battling, Mosquera did his job without any thrills or spills. Not a vintage performance, but pragmatic.

Pragmatic: 6

Santi Bueno

S.Bueno made plenty of good tackles and blocks and worked hard to secure Wolves a point, and was unfortunate not to.

Fighter: 6