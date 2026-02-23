Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Crystal Palace after defeat in the capital
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following defeat to Crystal Palace.
By Liam Keen
Jose Sa
The goalkeeper did little wrong and actually had little to do on the day, despite the defeat.
Quiet: 6
Jackson Tchatchoua
It was one of Tchatchoua's more solid displays, as he offered an attacking threat and made few errors. He could have done better in the build-up to the winner, however.
Solid: 6
Yerson Mosquera
Steady and battling, Mosquera did his job without any thrills or spills. Not a vintage performance, but pragmatic.
Pragmatic: 6
Santi Bueno
S.Bueno made plenty of good tackles and blocks and worked hard to secure Wolves a point, and was unfortunate not to.
Fighter: 6