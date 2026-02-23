How do West Brom get out of this awful mess and save their Championship status?

Winless since late December and with a manager who is yet to pick up a victory in eight games - Albion are hurtling towards League One.

The drop off, the slide, the fall of Albion this season has been at a rapid pace - and we're now at a stage where many supporters don't believe a turnaround is possible.

And why would they? The evidence is not there at the moment. There may have been small improvements in recent weeks - but it is still not enough.

Mistakes are happening and it isn't going for Albion.

They're one point above the drop zone with 13 games to go - and are only out of it because of Leicester's points deduction.

They welcome fellow strugglers Charlton tomorrow and it is widely acknowledged that it is probably last chance saloon for Eric Ramsay.

The fans know it, the board will know it, and Ramsay himself probably knows it. There is a world where even a point against Charlton doesn't save him.

But heading into that, how do Albion survive from here?

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

There are only two scenarios that could see Albion stay up from here. One is with Ramsay, which at the moment looks highly unlikely. It is not impossible he turns it around, but he needs a response and quick.

He needs back to back wins over Charlton and Oxford to prove to the fans, and more so to his players that he can be the man to steer Albion to survival.

Beyond that, if he loses against Charlton and does depart, then there is really no other option than handing the reigns to James Morrison and co for the rest of the season.

Sections of fans will be against that, but what other option do Albion have? The chances to go and appoint a so called 'firefighter' are all but gone now. The last one in that section was probably Gary Rowett and he has now gone.

And at this stage of the season, who is going to want a risk a relegation on their CV?

If it comes to that later in this week - the only hope Albion have of surviving is hoping the old guard of Morrison and co can tap into the emotional side of this Baggies team - and somehow get a response.

Hopefully it won't get to that and Ramsay will be able to kick start a revival on Tuesday evening. But at the moment, it is hard to believe that will happen.