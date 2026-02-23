All-conquering Wrockwardine Wood pull out of league - bowls round-up

Wrockwardine Wood pulled out of the Shrewsbury Ladies League at its AGM, having dominated the league and the County Women’s Cup for decades.

Rumours of the Telford club’s withdrawal had been circulating, but it was still a shock announcement when the league held a joint annual meeting and presentation evening with the county ladies association at Bowring BC in Wellington.

The record-breaking Wrockites, also proud winners of the British Ladies Club Championship crown three times in a row, were joined by Sinclair in pulling out of the eight-a-side league.

The final prize - county secretary Louise Cotton accepts Wrockwardine Wood's runners-up prize from Rose Southgate

But the league will continue this year with 10 sides after second teams from Bowring and Sir John Bayley were voted in.

Shropshire Ladies president Pauline Wilson, who was not present, said: “Apparently there was some discussion about whether this was enough teams, but the ladies were adamant they the really enjoyed the ladies-only league and wanted to continue.”

And the demise of Wrockwardine Wood could mean there are a number of bowlers, including big guns Helen Clee, Louise Cotton and last year’s double British Ladies title winner Sally King, who would have to play for other sides if they want to continue in the league.

Allscott’s aces – averages winner Casey Starling receives the championship trophy from ladies league president Rose Southgate

The joint night was a proud one for Allscott Heath – who have replaced Wood at the top of the table for the last two years – and their bowler Casey Starling.

She received the league championship trophy and the top averages prize from league president Rose Southgate.