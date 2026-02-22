Whitchurch Alport finally nail successive wins, AFC Bridgnorth edged out in thriller and Allscott deliver derby thrashing - round-up

Alport made it two four-goal hauls in a week in building on a 4-2 midweek success at Uttoxeter with this commanding home display against the visitors from Birmingham.

Jayson Starkey's side were ruthless in the first period as they attempt to further close the gap between themselves and the top 10 in the Midland Premier. That margin has now been shrunk to seven points.

Ollie Holden was Alport's two-goal hero, with a well-taken third-minute opener from the six-yard box after being picked out from the left. Billy West made it two on 10 minutes with a scrambled effort from a long throw-in.

Yet another delivery into the box did for lowly Romulus as Freddie Bishton looped in a header before the break and Holden put the seal on a fine win with another cool finish from a free-kick before the hour.

"I've spoke all season about trying to get that 'win-win' and I thought it was a great opportunity after Tuesday to do that," said boss Starkey.

"The lads executed the game plan perfectly. I would've snapped your hands off if someone would've said we would win the game 4-0.

Match action from Alport's 4-0 win over Romulus. Pic: Liam Pritchard Photography

Alport's Freddie Bishton was on target in the victory. Pic: Liam Pritchard Photography

"These players have to learn to win and see games out. I expected it to be closer and it was important for us to see out the game, I pride myself on clean sheets."

Alport visit Stone Old Alleynians, who are one place below in 12th, on Tuesday.

Tenth-placed AFC Bridgnorth were edged out 4-3 in a thriller at Bilston Town in Midland One.

The hosts, who are eighth, somehow claimed the three points despite the visitors having equalised on three occasions in the Black Country.

The Meadow Men felt they had finally claimed a share of the spoils with a 91st-minute leveller, but Bilston's Isiah Beaumont had the final say deep into stoppage time.

Kosh Sappelton twice found the net with Suar Dedja also on target for Bridgnorth.

Bridgnorth remain 10th with a five point deficit to those above them, but they do boast games in hand on some rivals.

Ludlow's Ramzi Killicaslan was red-hot in front of goal as he fired a hat-trick to earn his side a 3-2 win at Clanfield 85 in Hellenic Division One.

The visitors had equalised before the interval but trailed early in the second half in Oxfordshire, before Killicaslan's stunning intervention.

He struck twice in a few minutes before the hour to seal the win with Ludlow, in 10th, three points off seventh.

Mid-table Allscott Heath gave their goal difference a hand in North West Counties First Division South as they thrashed county rivals Haughmond 5-0.

Basement boys Haughmond had no answer at home in Shrewsbury as Ben Summers netted a hat-trick in 56 minutes with Heath's first three goals.

The rout was completed by Kian Newnes and Ryan McCay.

It was a reduced billing of action as Telford Town's clash against fellow high-flyers Eccleshall was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Also beaten by the conditions was second-bottom Shawbury United's crunch trip to Wolverhampton Casuals. Market Drayton Town were without action.