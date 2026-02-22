The New Saints just four points from another Cymru Premier title

Saints made it six wins in a row with a 2-1 home victory over Caernarfon Town on Friday night.

Second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads then lost further ground on Craig Harrison’s in-form table-toppers following a 1-0 defeat at Barry Town United on Saturday.

Ben Wilson headed a second-half winner as Saints added three more points to their total against Caernarfon under the Park Hall lights.

Danny Redmond had given the hosts an early lead before Brad Young, the former TNS striker, equalised for fifth-placed Caernarfon just before the break.

“It was a good victory in the end,” said leading scorer Jordan Williams, who was named as TNS man of the match. “Disappointed to go in at 1-1, but we got the win in the end and it’s another step closer.”

Saints have now won 21, drawn two and lost just three of their 26 league games this season, pulling well clear as leaders since the turn of the year.

Redmond sent TNS on their way to their latest victory with a well-struck volley from inside the penalty area as early as the 10th minute.

Top scorer Williams was then denied by a fine save from former TNS goalkeeper Connor Roberts as Saints chased a second goal.

Just as it looked as though the hosts would go in at the interval in front, Young marked his return to Park Hall with an equaliser, a sharp near-post finish, for Caernarfon late in the first half.

Striker Wilson grabbed what proved to be the winner in the 58th minute as he headed home at the far post after a fine cross from the left from skipper Redmond.

Saints turn their focus to the Nathaniel MG Cup this weekend as they prepare to face Barry Town United in Saturday’s final at the DragonBet Stadium, the home ground of Penybont (5.30pm).

