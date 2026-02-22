"That cost us" - Rob Edwards reacts to avoidable Wolves defeat

With the game locked at 0-0, Krejci was given two yellow cards within four second half minutes, after kicking the ball away for his second booking.

Aston Villa loanee Evann Guessand scored a 90th minute winner to break Wolves hearts and Edwards admits Krejci's costly mistake saw his side leave London with nothing.

"He's got to learn, at that moment he's frustrated, but he can't do it," Edwards said.

"He's just been booked a few minutes before, so he knows. He's been brilliant for us, but that cost us.

"I can't defend it. I do want to say he's been really good for us and he was really good in the game, but that moment then changed the momentum in it completely.

"It was a mistake. It can happen, but it shouldn't.