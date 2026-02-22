Steve Bull: Wolves have an opportunity to maintain some momentum

The Eagles are struggling at the moment and are digging in. We can go there, get something from the game and keep some momentum going from the last two games, ahead of some big matches coming up.

If we can maintain this positivity, we are capable of getting results and the Palace game is a good opportunity.

Every fan wants to beat the Derby record low points tally and avoid the label of being the worst ever Premier League side - but more than that, it's about having pride and fighting for the fans and the club.

It was a nice moment at Molineux against Arsenal to get a point in that fashion on Wednesday evening.