South Shields 2 AFC Telford United 2: Bucks fight back twice at the leaders

The Bucks headed to the 1st Cloud Arena with a new signing aboard, having added midfielder Dylan Mitchell following his release from Swindon Town, writes Rich Worton.

Kevin Wilkin made two changes to the starting XI due to injuries, bringing in David Solademi and Jimmy Armson to replace Ammar Dyer and Khanya Leshabela. The Bucks remained without suspended top scorer Matty Stenson, but did welcome Adan George back from injury, the striker taking a spot on the bench.

The early exchanges saw both sides probing, and referee Shaun Taylor waved away appeals for a penalty after Dylan Allen-Hadley went to ground in the box.

The Bucks pressed with corners and shots, but Shields’ defence held firm, and the game had a cat-and-mouse quality. Oliver Cawthorne was harshly shown a yellow for a foul. Injuries disrupted play, notably to Solademi, who was eventually substituted for Ed Ikpakwu in the 32nd minute.

The game appeared to be headed for a deadlock at the interval, but in the 44th minute, Shields’ captain Will Jenkins sent a raking pass through the centre of the Bucks’ defence, and Sonny Finch scored, beating Gracey as the keeper raced out.

The second half saw the Bucks encouraged by some indecisive Shields play and pushed hard for an equaliser. Several chances were missed, including efforts from Allen-Hadley and Alex Fletcher, who both sent efforts too high when the Bucks broke through.

Mitchell made his debut, replacing Armson, and in the 67th minute, the Bucks finally levelled through Remi Walker, who delicately flicked the ball past the keeper after a long throw and header from Cawthorne led to consternation.

Shields responded, and the drama intensified as penalty appeals were denied, the Bucks incandescent that the officials had missed a handball in the box.

That looked to be a potentially costly moment when Shields retook the lead through substitute Paul Blackett, who arrived to turn in a low, hard ball in from a short corner in the 84th minute.

The Bucks wouldn’t yield, and their own substitute, George, scored to make it 2-2 in the 87th minute, finishing high into the net after a corner and flick-on by Cawthorne of Walker’s cross from the left again had Shields floundering.

The Bucks could even have snatched it late on as George steered a shot wide as the home side again failed to deal with a set-piece, but it was to be honours even across the season, this draw following a1-1 draw between the teams at the Seah Stadium in November.

AFC Telford United (4-3-3): Gracey, Piggott, Cranston, Solademi (Ikpakwu 32), Cawthorne, Fletcher, Walker (Hilton 90+1), Armson (Mitchell 66), Meddows, Allen-Hadley (Pendley 90+5), Williams (George 66). Sub not used: Lawal, Dinanga.

South Shields: (4-3-3) Watson, Sykes (Bainbridge 55), Morse, Mann, Dodds, McGurk (Blackett 70), Robson (Alcock 57), Jenkins, Finch, Scott, Roles (Ward 70). Subs not used: Smith, Wheeldon.