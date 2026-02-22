Kevin Wilkin delighted with battling spirit of 'sensational' AFC Telford United after thrilling South Shields draw

The Bucks boss praised his side’s character in twice recovering from a deficit, especially when things went against them.

Remi Walker struck his side's first equaliser midway through the second period after Sonny Finch's opener on the stroke of half-time. It looked like Paul Blackett had scored the winner for the side who started the day top six minutes from time, but returning Telford frontman Adan George buried an 87th-minute leveller.

Wilkin said: “I’m disappointed to concede the goal bang on half-time. We hadn't looked in too much danger. I thought it was a little bit flat, in the first half.

"We showed good organisation, made it hard for them to break us down and get into any real good moments, and then came out in the second half and pretty much, I think we always looked the more likely side.”

Wilkin’s assessment of the second half was one shared by many. The Bucks took the game to the leaders, unsettling them defensively, and ought to have tied things up long before Remi Walker’s calm finish in the 67th minute.

Walker’s goal brought a Shields response, and substitute Blackett restored their lead with only six minutes remaining, but the Bucks are built differently under Wilkin and made sure they left with the least they deserved.

The Bucks boss added: “South Shields are playing on the counter-attack, and Remi does brilliantly to finish the goal as he does. Then we get rocked back, we switch off a bit for a corner, but again, the character from the lads… Sensational.

"They keep fighting and scrapping, and we could have won it at the end there, couldn't we? But I guess a draw is a fair result.”

Wilkin added: “I thought the first half was a little bit flat. Dylan (Allen-Hadley) is adamant it's a penalty in the first five minutes.

"The ref decides not to give it. I think they're adamant there's a penalty in the second period. That's a definite penalty up at their end for us.

"The ref's given none of them, so look, I'm glad that it hasn't ended up costing either side anything in the game, but disappointing the referee's not been bold enough to make those decisions.”

George bundled home late on after his return from two months on the sidelines injured.

The Bucks travelled to Tyneside without several key players including talisman Matty Stenson, who served the second of a two-match ban and injured midfielder star Khanya Leshabela and right-back Ammar Dyer.

“We missed Stenno (Stenson) today, we missed Ammar today, and we missed Khanya today, and that's not being disrespectful to any players that have gone in there," added the boss after his side finished the day in ninth, two points off the play-offs.

"They're terrific players and have been really consistent for us, but lads that have gone in there in their place have done really, really well for us and made us really competitive again. They're a good bunch.”

The Bucks are back on their travelled to relegation-threatened Oxford City on Tuesday night. Oxford occupy the final relegation place in 21st, two points adrift of safety.

Saturday then brings a crunch home clash at SEAH Stadium against promotion-hunting Radcliffe, who are fourth.