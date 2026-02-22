Crystal Palace 1 Wolves 0 - Report

The visitors were the better side in a solid first half, where Arokodare had the chance to top it off with a goal, but instead delivered an insipid effort from the spot.

Wolves made a good start to the second half in a competitive game, but were reduced to 10 when Krejci, just minutes after being booked, kicked the ball away and was given his marching orders.

The visitors had handled that setback well with a disciplined defensive performance, before they switched off to allow Aston Villa loanee Evann Guessand to strike in the 90th minute.

Wolves were unable to recover as they fell to a frustrating and avoidable defeat.

Analysis

Rob Edwards made one change from the side that came back to draw with Arsenal at Molineux on Wednesday night.

Angel Gomes came off with a back problem in that game but was deemed fit for the bench, as Wolves returned to their 5-3-2 system with Arokodare in their front two.

Captain Toti Gomes, who has missed more than two months with a hamstring injury, made his first return to the side as he was named among the substitutes, replacing youngster Luke Rawlings.

Oliver Glasner made four changes to his Crystal Palace side following Thursday night’s Europa Conference League match, as Jorgen Strand Larsen started against his former club following his move from Wolves three weeks ago, in a deal worth up to £48million.

Maxence Lacroix missed out due to injury, while Daichi Kamada, Borna Sosa and Brennan Johnson dropped to the bench.

Jaydee Canvot, Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes and Yeremy Pino all came into the side.

Mateus Mane (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolves started the game fairly brightly and were knocking the ball around with confidence, but within the first five minutes, Yerson Mosquera handed the hosts a gift.

His terrible back pass to goalkeeper Jose Sa was far too short and Pino was in for Palace, but he opted for a quick lob, which he put over the bar.

A Palace corner then caused some chaos in the Wolves box, in a warning sign to the visitors, despite a foul being given on Sa.

A delightful flick from Andre in midfield found Adam Armstrong, who almost released Arokodare with a through ball, as Wolves won a corner. From the resulting set piece, Arokodare got above Chadi Riad for a free header from a matter of yards, but he made poor connection with the ball and nodded it straight into the ground, watching it bounce wide.

Mateus Mane then went on a terrific run after a neat central turn, but Arokodare’s shot was tame after Mane slipped the ball through for him.

Mane then went on another strong solo run that saw him win a free-kick in a dangerous position and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde took it, forcing a save out of Dean Henderson.

Hugo Bueno once again took the corner, which Mosquera headed over.

Palace came closest when a corner routine was worked to Pino just inside the box, and his low effort struck the post.

Ladislav Krejci of Wolverhampton Wanderers is shown a red card (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Wolves then almost had a slice of luck when Bellegarde’s shot took a big deflection off Chris Richards and nearly caught Henderson out, before going over the bar.

The visitors were given the perfect opportunity to open the scoring in the 43rd minute, after Mosquera did brilliantly to press and win the ball back, it was flicked around the corner and Mane was in, as Adam Wharton tackled him from behind and gave away a penalty.

Arokodare stepped up, hoping to get only his third Premier League goal of the season, but his awful low penalty was devoid of any power and Henderson easily saved it.

That miss denied Wolves a half-time lead, despite being the better side in the opening 45 minutes.

As the second half got under way, a deep cross from H.Bueno caused some problems in the Palace box as Henderson’s punch first fell to Armstrong and then Santi Bueno, but Wolves could not force a shot on target as the hosts cleared their lines.

At the other end, Mitchell lashed at a volley inside the box but Sa was equal to it.

Krejci was given a yellow card for an innocuous foul on Ismaila Sarr and just minutes later, as a throw-in was given to Palace, Krejci kicked the ball away and was swiftly given his second yellow and marching orders by referee Tom Kirk.

As a result, Wolves brought on David Moller Wolfe to replace Armstrong and shore-up their defensive line.

Palace began to control the game and offer more threat, using the extra man to their advantage, but Wolves were compact and organised in defence.

There was a long break in play but S.Bueno and Richards were able to carry on, with the latter sporting a big bandage on his forehead.

As the game ticked into the 90th minute, Palace took the lead. Mitchell crossed from the left for Guessand, who ran off marker Joao Gomes, and he fired home at the near post.

Canvot then had a chance from close range to make sure of the three points, but he lifted the ball over the bar.

Wolves were unable to find a way back into the game as they were beaten in the capital.

Key Moments

PENALTY MISS 43 Arokodare’s tame effort sees him throw away a big Wolves chance

RED CARD 61 Krejci kicks the ball away and is given a second yellow

GOAL 90 Guessand wins it for Palace

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera (A.Gomes, 92), S.Bueno, Krejci, H.Bueno, Andre, Bellegarde (J.Gomes, 87), Mane, Armstrong (Wolfe, 63), Arokodare.

Subs not used: Johnstone, Toti, Doherty, Lima, R.Gomes, Edozie.

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Riad (Guessand, 72), Richards, Canvot, Mitchell, Hughes (Kamada, 45), Wharton, Pino (Johnson, 77), Sarr, Larsen.

Subs not used: Benitez, Clyne, Sosa, Devenny, Cardines, Uche.