"It's not a record that anyone wants" - Rob Edwards on Wolves closing in on Derby's record

In a season where relegation is all but confirmed for Wolves, supporters are keen to not be labelled the worst side in Premier League history and are desperate to beat Derby's 11 points from 2007/08.

Wolves' draw with Arsenal in midweek took them to 10 points, with 11 games left to surpass the Rams.

Edwards says he has not used their record as a target this season, but he understands how important it is for fans, as Wolves prepare to take on Palace tomorrow.

"Obviously I'm aware of the record, but no, I've not spoken about it or thought too much about it," the head coach said.

"It's not been a target for us or anything like that, we've just tried to do as well as possible and get as many points as we can, which has not been as many as we would have wanted.