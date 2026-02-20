Wolves Women column: Back in action with a new loan signing

Hello everyone,

After a stop-start spell in 2026 with the weather wreaking havoc on the fixture list, it was important for us to get back out there and pick up three points in midweek as we returned to league action, finally.

The 3-0 win away at Sporting Khalsa was pleasing in many ways, but I think it’s fair to say we weren’t at our best.

When you haven’t had consistent game time, you inevitably lose a bit of rhythm. Training can only replicate so much and there’s nothing quite like match minutes to sharpen up.

At Khalsa, you could see a bit of rustiness in parts of our play. Our passing wasn’t always as crisp as it can be, and we didn’t quite have the same fluency we’ve shown in spells this season but what I was pleased with was the professionalism of the group.

Even without hitting our best, we found a way to win the game comfortably and keep a clean sheet. That’s a positive sign.

One of the real bright points on the day was the impact of Casey Howe.

Since joining us on loan from Nottingham Forest, she’s settled in quickly and she showed exactly why we were keen to bring her to the club.

Coming off the bench, she injected energy and directness into our forward play. That willingness to run in behind, to take people on and to stretch defences is something that can change the dynamic of a game and we saw less than a minute into the game the impact she can have with her deliveries.

For a player to come in, in difficult conditions and make that kind of impact says a lot about her attitude. We’re looking forward to seeing that continue.

Now our attention turns to Sunday’s home game against Hull City.

At the away fixture in September, we went up there and they surprised us to take the lead, but we fought back to win 7-1 on what was a really positive day.

But like many teams in this league, they can organised, competitive and capable of punishing you if your standards drop.

For us, the challenge is clear, we have to build momentum and be consistent.

We’ve spoken a lot as a group about consistency. It’s easy to talk about, but it takes discipline and focus to deliver it week in, week out.

Consistency is about maintaining performance levels for 90 minutes, managing different moments within matches and approaching every fixture with the same intensity.

The weather disruptions are hopefully behind us now which means we can return to the Seah Stadium for a league game for the first time since early December.

As always, your support at home makes a huge difference. The players feel it, especially in tight moments.

We’ll be ready to give everything on Sunday, and hopefully we can put in a performance that shows we’re continuing in the right direction.

See you at the game,

Dan McNamara

