"The challenge is to win every game" as TNS close in on another Cymru Premier title

A run of five victories in a row has enabled the in-form Saints to open up a 12-point lead over second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads at the top of the table.

Saints have seven league games remaining this season while they also have the Nathaniel MG Cup final against Barry Town United to look forward to later this month.

“We need to not get carried away,” said head coach Harrison. "The challenge, we spoke about this earlier on in the season when the second phase started, the challenge is to win every game, including the cup final, which is in two weeks' time.

“We’ve started that really well. We’ve got ourselves into a good position, but it’s only a good position as long as we keep going and winning games and putting in performances like we have.

“The last three or four games we’ve been very good and hopefully we can continue that with the form we’re in.”

Saints maintained their winning run - they have secured three victories out of three since the second phase of the league season started - with a 2-0 success at Colwyn Bay last Friday night.

Caernarfon, a side Saints have already beaten three times this season in all competitions, head to Park Hall tonight in fourth place in the league table.

Caernarfon have added two more former Saints players to their squad since the clubs last met in November.

Adrian Cieslewicz, who was part of the TNS squad for so many years, and striker Brad Young are both now with Caernarfon.

