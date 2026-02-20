Shropshire bowls mourns the loss of a giant of the sport

Neville Edwards, who represented the county as British President in 1995, passed away at the weekend aged 89.

A bowler for Tilstock for many years, Edwards was also instrumental in the launch of the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s League when he retired in 1996.

Premier chief Rob Burroughs said: “The league has received the very sad news that our life member Neville passed away on Saturday evening .

“Neville was instrumental in setting up our league, he was our first ever chairman and was also president for us too.

“He donated the trophy for the league averages, continuously presenting this award at our presentation evening to the deserving winner.

“Our thoughts are with Neville’s wife Juliet and his family at this very sad time.

“Without Neville there would be no Shropshire Premier Bowling League – so thank you Neville.”

Shropshire Ladies

The latest Shropshire Ladies bowler to reach the ‘100 county caps club’ has been honoured.

Tracy Bound was presented with a gift of her choice at the AGM of the ladies association at Bowring BC in Wellington on Monday night.

The Meole Brace star has been a key part of Shropshire’s five British Ladies county championship triumphs since 2008, her back four experience being crucial.

Loyal servant Tracy Bound receives her gift for reaching 100 county caps from Sybil Rhodes

And Bound’s ability has also brought lots of individual successes, the highlights being winning the British Ladies Merit in 2016, the Ladies Champion of Champion in 2019 and two Isle of Man Festival main crowns.

County chairperson Sybil Rhodes made the presentation after the Shrewsbury Ladies League had held its annual meeting and prize-giving earlier in the evening.

All officers were re-elected and the selection panel of Jackie Rutter, Sonya Lucas, Louise Cotton, Wendy Jones and Jen Rogers remains in place, eager to go one better than a 15 chalk defeat to Yorkshire in last year’s final.

DBS certificates

The clamour to renew DBS certificates - or apply for new ones - has forced Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association to take action.

Tomorrow sees to the first session of appointments with county DBS checker Phil Scott at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club, starting at 8am.

And county secretary Dawn Gray confirmed: “Following a very successful uptake of appointments for DBS Checks tomorrow, it has become clear that an extra date is needed.

“All safeguarding officers within bowls are required to have a valid DBS certificate (lasting three years) and an extra session will be held on Saturday, March 7, again at the Bayley Club from 9am, appointments now being available to book.”