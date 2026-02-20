Rob Edwards keen to harness 'good energy' when Wolves travel to face Crystal Palace

Following a gruelling FA Cup win over Grimsby and a comeback point at Molineux against league leaders Arsenal in midweek, Wolves head into their third game in a week in buoyant mood.

They take on a Palace side that have won once in 15 matches, where the fans have begun to turn on manager Oliver Glasner, while his future remains uncertain.

Edwards knows bottom side Wolves have plenty to improve, but he insists the fundamentals are in the right place as Wolves hope to get their first Premier League away win of the season.

He said: “The attitude's right and there’s a feeling amongst the lads that we’re improving, building more of an understanding and we’re certainly working harder, there’s clear evidence of that, which is important. There’s lots of good things, but there’s still things we’re getting wrong.

“I feel like we’ve been competing well anyway, so there’s a good energy around the place, but certainly it was a nice way to finish the game the other day, and the feeling was really good in the dressing room.

“But we want to try and continue that, and bottle that up. They were two very different performances, the Grimsby game and the Arsenal game, but we got good results and we showed a lot of good character in both.

“That’s something that we’re going to need in abundance going forward, especially down here, but going forward for the rest of the season.”

Wolves have failed to win any of their last five top flight matches against the Eagles, losing four, and have to go back to April 2023 for the last time they got three points.

Edwards is aware of Palace's dangers - particularly former Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen - and is not underestimating the challenge.

He said: “They’re good and they’re playing in Europe for a reason, because they’re a good team. They’ve got loads of good players, so it’ll be a really difficult game – as usual.

“We’re away from home and they always make it a difficult place to go, because there’s a good atmosphere there, but we’re looking forward to it. They’ve got a really good identity, so you know what to expect, but stopping that is another thing.

“He’s won a major trophy and for that football club, that’s incredible. It was a historic moment for them. But they play a really good brand of football. They’ve got some exciting players, and he’s got the most out of them.

“I think that’s our job as coaches, to try and get the most out of players and there’s a really good level of organisation there. They play a good way of attacking football, and they can go toe-to-toe with anybody. He’s done a fantastic job.”

On Larsen, Edwards added: “I’m looking forward to seeing him, even though we’ve only just said goodbye. He’s a good man, he’s a good person, and he’s a very good footballer.

“In life, you’re never going to be able to please everybody, but I think he can look himself in mirror and say he gave everything, he worked very hard, and that’s all that matters.”