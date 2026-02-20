'Just about': How many points do West Brom need to survive - and how many will they get?

Albion are bang in relegation trouble - and sit just two points above the drop zone heading into a busy three game week.

It could be a week that sets the tone for the rest of the season - and it will then leave Eric Ramsay and Albion with a further eleven games to ensure their survival.

It isn't an easy run of fixtures - but will they be able to pick up enough points to survive? Jonny Drury gives his opinion:

'They'll get enough - just'

Just over a dozen games to save Albion from relegation - who would have thought that back in August? No one.

But it is the reality of where Albion are. The confidence among the fans that Ramsay and the side can mount a survival push is low - but, there is a glimmer of hope from recent weeks.

Defensively Albion have looked a lot more solid against Birmingham and Stoke - and then even though they were beaten against Norwich, they had the ball in the net three times and had decent other opportunities.

It is about knitting that together now. Being tough to beat but also creating enough to win games.