Jones and Candlin lead Shropshire bowls into a new season

New county president Andy Jones vowed to “support all clubs as best I can” as he took over the chain, full of pride to represent the Tanners Shropshire League as its chairman in its centenary year.

And his No.2, Oswestry League chief Roger Candlin told delegates: “I’m pleased and honoured to represent the county as deputy president.”

Candlin is looking forward to a booming 2026 season in Shropshire's oldest bowling league with an extra division.

New teams aplenty were accepted into the Oswestry League at its AGM at Chirk AAA, including two from Ifton as the St Martins club returned to its roots.

Roger Candlin, the league’s secretary and competitions chief, said: “Both new clubs - Ifton A with A and B teams and Berwyn Bowls (playing out of Llanfyllin) were accepted and the additional teams from Llanymynech were also accepted.

“This takes the number of teams in the main league to 62, which means we will be reverting back to six divisions for the first time since Covid.

“There will be 12 teams in divisions one-two-three, 10 team in division four and eight in each of divisions five and six.

“To extend the season for division four we will introduce a divisional cup while for divisions five and six we will split the divisions in half after the completion of the normal playing season with the top four playing for promotion and the bottom four to try and avoid relegation.”

There are changes two in the veterans league, Candlin explaining: “There was one resignation from Esclusham, but a new club Berwyn Bowls and two additional teams from Llanymynech and Whittington gives us 20 teams in each division.

“Overton were given extra time to decide whether they could enter a further team and a new format was voted in with the matches reducing from six singles and three pairs to four singles and three pairs.

"The aim of that is to reduce the amount of time being taken to play matches on a Friday afternoon.”

All officers were re-elected and delegates were reminded that Oswestry has entered a team in to the Federation of Bowls and will be in division 10 with Doncaster, South Staffs, River Trent and Sheffield B as opponents.

Potteries Panel

Two of the Shropshire bowlers in this year’s £5,000 Potteries Panel – Ian Howell (Woore) and Darrell Handley (Bylet) - have been forced to withdraw due to injuries.