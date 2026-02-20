'For a long time now': Rob Edwards hails 'competitive' Wolves as he eyes strong season finish after Arsenal comeback

Edwards had a rough run of results having taken over from Vitor Pereira - but has managed to turn around the performances of his players.

Their sensational comeback draw against league leaders Arsenal meant they have been beaten just three times in the last eleven outings - with two of those being against Chelsea and Man City.

In amongst that run there have been a lot of draws - with Wolves still only on ten points from 27 games.

But he believes his side has proved they can be competitive against Premier League sides between now and the end of the season.

And asked whether the players can use the Arsenal comeback as a springboard to finish the season strongly, Edwards said: "They should do.

"It's three defeats in 11 games and two of those were against Chelsea and Man City. So, we're actually doing all right.