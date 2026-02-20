Crystal Palace v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

Rob Edwards' small squad currently has three known injury concerns, but who will be available to make the trip to London?

Angel Gomes - 90% chance

The recent signing came off after 20 minutes against Arsenal with a back complaint and Edwards was unable to give an update after the game in midweek.

But the midfielder will be available on Sunday.

"It locked up, I think he had a spasm, but he's trained today and is available," Edwards said.

"We have a few walking wounded, and some we have to check on to see how they are tomorrow.