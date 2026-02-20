Crystal Palace v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt
Wolves follow-up their comeback point against Arsenal with a trip to play Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Rob Edwards' small squad currently has three known injury concerns, but who will be available to make the trip to London?
Angel Gomes - 90% chance
The recent signing came off after 20 minutes against Arsenal with a back complaint and Edwards was unable to give an update after the game in midweek.
But the midfielder will be available on Sunday.
"It locked up, I think he had a spasm, but he's trained today and is available," Edwards said.
"We have a few walking wounded, and some we have to check on to see how they are tomorrow.