Crystal Palace boss the subject of chants from fans before Wolves clash

The Eagles drew 1-1 with Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar in their Europa Conference League play-off first leg on Thursday, which prompted fans who had made the long journey to watch Palace to chant 'we want Glasner out' and 'sacked in the morning' at the head coach.

Glasner, who has already announced he is leaving the club at the end of the season, did not directly acknowledge the fans' chants when asked about it in his post match press conference, but instead turned his attentions to the visit of Wolves on Sunday and the second leg against Mostar.

"Thank you very much for your support,” he said.

"Great support from the stands. I hoped they enjoyed the travelling and now it's Wolves and Mostar at home.

“It's time to get more wins, not just the one at Brighton, and this is what we are aiming for.”

Ismaila Sarr’s goal was cancelled out 10 minutes into the second half by Karlo Abramovic, meaning Palace have won just once in their last 15 games in all competitions.

Following Thursday's draw, club captain Dean Henderson called for unity after the fans' voiced their frustration towards Glasner.

"It's about keeping spirits high," Henderson said.

"We've been in tough moments before and come out the other end. There's always light at the end of the tunnel, so we've got to rally around each other.

"The team spirit is growing. We've got some new players in now and some new energy, which is nice. We've got to play with more confidence and not let the doom and gloom get on top of us.

"It's not going to be easy. It's not just going to be given to us. We can't just expect to turn up and win three, 4-0. It's as simple as that. We've got to learn from it.

"The AEK Larnaca game was the one which opened our eyes to it. We've got to play at our best tempo, and make sure we give it our best shot."