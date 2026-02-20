Coffey Jnr pockets the spoils in Bridgnorth Snooker League final

However, he became the first player to collect the trophy as a representative of the Alveley Sports Club, where the late Colin Ellingham played his snooker and where he chaired the league for 23 years.

This season’s event included three of the league’s top ranked players - Coffey Jnr, Shifnal duo Carl Walker and Ian Postans, and last season’s winner, Chelmarsh’s Rob Price.

All matches, semi-finals and final were the best of three frames.

In his semi-final, Coffey Jnr got rolled in a 42 break in the final frame to clinch a 2-1 victory against Walker.

Postans joined him in the final after making light Price's 36-point advantage to triumph 2-1.

In the shootout for silverware, a 37 break helped Coffey Jnr take the opening frame and he then sealed the deal by taking the second 66-39.

