'Can be a superstar': Sky Sports pundit gives Mateus Mane ultimate praise - but issues warning over Wolves star youngster

The 18-year-old was used as a substitute a number of times earlier this season - before breaking into the starting line-up over the festive period.

He has been a regular fixture in the Wolves side since then - with Rob Edwards slightly turning around their fortunes as they've picked up results.

Mane's rise has been praised with the youngster impressing on a number of occasions - and on Wednesday evening against Arsenal he was one of Wolves' stand out performers.

During the January transfer window Mane was subject of speculation regarding big Premier League clubs potentially making a move.

And given his form and rise this season it would be no surprise if that happens again in the summer.

On Wednesday evening former Arsenal midfielder and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson was full of praise for Mane, who believes he can be a 'superstar'.

Mateus Mane (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

But he also insisted a lot of pressure has been put on the youngster since he arrived on the scene.

He said: "He is something for the fans, they need something to get them up.

"He is enthusiastic, he has scored a couple of goals and he looks like he could be a superstar. He works hard and I like his attitude.

"There is a lot of pressure on him for a young kid. It is like, if Mane plays we've got a chance, when really he should be coming in for a couple of games and then coming back out, because there is a lot of pressure on him playing for, and without being unkind, a poor football team.

"They wouldn't be bottom of the league if they weren't."